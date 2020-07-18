Crows recall Walker, but still no Gibbs

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide forward Taylor Walker will make his return in Monday night's AFL clash with St Kilda, but the wait continues for former Blue Bryce Gibbs.

Walker missed last week's loss to West Coast because of knee soreness, and the Crows will be hoping the rest has helped the out-of-sorts spearhead rediscover his mojo.

The 30-year-old was goalless from just six disposals in his most recent outing - against Fremantle in round five.

Wingman Paul Seedsman has also been recalled, with Rory Sloane (fractured hand) and Billy Frampton (omitted) the two outs.

Gibbs was included in the extended squad on Friday but failed to make the final cut.

The 31-year-old hasn't played at senior level since the AFL restart, and his future looks increasingly bleak at the winless Crows.

St Kilda speedster Ryan Byrnes has been named for his AFL debut, while ruckman Paddy Ryder returns.

Ben Long (suspension) and Jonathon Marsh (axed) go out.

