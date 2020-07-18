AAP AFL

Dismay over extra jab for Indigenous stars

By AAP Newswire

Indigenous AFL players need extra jab - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) has taken the league to task over a secretive move to have Indigenous players administered with pneumococcal vaccinations.

All players had needed to have flu shots before entering a hub, but concerns have been raised over the extra requirement of a pneumonia injection for Indigenous players.

"In the past 48 hours, the AFLPA has become aware of Indigenous players being required to have pneumococcal vaccinations prior to entering AFL (hubs)," AFLPA chief Paul Marsh said on Saturday.

"We are very concerned about this issue and, since becoming aware of it, we've had various conversations with players and the AFL, and are in the process of gathering more information to inform what actions we may take.

"The fact that these vaccinations were not discussed with the AFLPA as part of the return play protocols or otherwise, is a significant issue we have raised with the AFL.

"We are now working directly with players to ensure they understand their rights and options available to them regarding any requested vaccinations."

Players inside hubs are subject to strict coronavirus mitigation protocols, put in place by the AFL, and are regularly tested.

The AFL is relying on teams to enter isolation hubs to keep the season going as the global pandemic continues.

Victorian clubs had been promised they would be away from home for a maximum of 32 days but the league is working with the AFLPA to extend that out to as much as 10 weeks as a result of the state's worsened COVID-19 situation.

The AFL has been contacted for comment.

Latest articles

News

Corowa Show cancelled

It was the last remaining show in the district not to cancel but the hard-working local committee unfortunately has to make the difficult decision last week to also cancel the 2020 Corowa Show in light of current COVID-19 restrictions. The Corowa P...

Robert Muir
News

Options for water management

For the first time in living memory, community leaders across the drought-ravaged Murray and southern Riverina region have united to develop a position on water, intended to show government a way to provide future water security for the region...

Corowa Free Press
News

Happy milestone birthdays!

Last Thursday marked a very special day for Lesley Hanrahan who celebrated her 90th Birthday. Lesley grew up in Daysdale and moved to Corowa around 20 years ago. “It’s an achievement to get to 90. It would be really lovely if I won the lotto...

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies’ debutant Kelly faces long AFL break

Scans have confirmed Collingwood youngster Will Kelly has a fracture above his left elbow from an awkward fall in the Magpies’ AFL win over Hawthorn.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Blues upset Dogs to enter AFL top-eight

Carlton have kicked the biggest AFL score since round two after crushing the Western Bulldogs by 52 points in a free-flowing clash at Metricon Stadium.

AAP Newswire