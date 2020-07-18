Dismay over extra jab for Indigenous stars

The AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) has taken the league to task over a secretive move to have Indigenous players administered with pneumococcal vaccinations.

All players had needed to have flu shots before entering a hub, but concerns have been raised over the extra requirement of a pneumonia injection for Indigenous players.

"In the past 48 hours, the AFLPA has become aware of Indigenous players being required to have pneumococcal vaccinations prior to entering AFL (hubs)," AFLPA chief Paul Marsh said on Saturday.

"We are very concerned about this issue and, since becoming aware of it, we've had various conversations with players and the AFL, and are in the process of gathering more information to inform what actions we may take.

"The fact that these vaccinations were not discussed with the AFLPA as part of the return play protocols or otherwise, is a significant issue we have raised with the AFL.

"We are now working directly with players to ensure they understand their rights and options available to them regarding any requested vaccinations."

Players inside hubs are subject to strict coronavirus mitigation protocols, put in place by the AFL, and are regularly tested.

The AFL is relying on teams to enter isolation hubs to keep the season going as the global pandemic continues.

Victorian clubs had been promised they would be away from home for a maximum of 32 days but the league is working with the AFLPA to extend that out to as much as 10 weeks as a result of the state's worsened COVID-19 situation.

The AFL has been contacted for comment.