Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have claimed second spot on the AFL ladder and proven they can deliver the goods outside the Gabba, defeating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Lions coach Chris Fagan insisted on match eve that home ground advantage was overrated, having batted away questions about 10 Victorian clubs - and possibly the grand final - shifting to the Sunshine State.

Nonetheless, many of those decrying the Lions' premiership credentials had been pointing to the fact they were yet to record an away win in 2020.

Saturday's triumph made a mockery of that criticism, with the visitors withstanding multiple comebacks to prevail 13.10 (88) to 10.8 (68) in a rematch of last year's spiteful semi-final that ended their season.

The round-seven bout didn't have quite the same level of niggle, but there was no shortage of spot fires and scuffles between two desperate sides coming off disappointing losses.

Giants captain Stephen Coniglio, under pressure to lift after coach Leon Cameron admitted he was down on form, generated a game-high nine clearances and had 27 disposals.

However, GWS's struggles getting the ball into their forward line continued.

They lost the Inside-50s count 56-34, meaning Jeremy Cameron and Harry Himmelberg booted a combined five goals but simply didn't have enough opportunities to win the game.

A slow start also proved incredibly costly for last year's grand finalists, who sit outside the top eight and will be attempting to snap a two-game losing steak when they face reigning premiers Richmond on Friday night.

The Lions kicked the opening four goals of the contest, only for GWS to trim their lead to a single goal in the second term.

Brisbane seized control of the topsy-turvy tussle once again, shooting out to a 32-point lead in the third quarter.

Reigning Coleman medallist Cameron ignited another barnstorming comeback from the Giants, trapping Darcy Gardiner in a bone-crunching tackle and slotting his resultant set shot from beyond the 50m arc.

GWS cut the Lions' buffer to eight points before Cam Rayner reeled in the mark of the day, clambering above a pack in his forward line and kicking a settler.

Rayner stepped up again with the all-important first goal of the final term, a remarkable dribbled effort from the boundary.

Charlie Cameron, Grant Birchall, Zac Bailey, Jarryd Lyons and Harris Andrews were also influential for the Lions.