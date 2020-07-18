Western derby woes won’t haunt Fremantle

West Coast have the chance to create western derby history on Sunday, but new Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir isn't haunted by the demons of the past.

The Eagles have won nine consecutive derbies dating back to 2015 - matching the golden run produced by West Coast at the very start of their rivalry with Fremantle.

A 10th straight victory at Optus Stadium this Sunday would set a new record, but Longmuir says his team aren't weighed down by the current losing run.

"To be honest I haven't given it much thought at all," Longmuir said.

"Clearly I haven't been here and coached a derby yet, so what has happened in the past is in the past.

"I understand the frustration and the want for a win from our members and supporters. I feel that.

"But what happened in the past is not really consuming my time at the moment."

Fremantle suffered a huge blow this week when skipper Nat Fyfe was ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Michael Frederick has been named for his AFL debut, while defender Brennan Cox replaces Hayden Young (ankle).

West Coast have been bolstered by the return of skipper Luke Shuey from a hamstring injury.

The Dockers have been ravaged by injuries this season, but their confidence is high following wins over Adelaide and St Kilda.

The Dockers fought back from 37 points down against the Saints to post a famous six-point victory.

During the pre-season, Fremantle came from 24 points down in the final quarter to beat West Coast by a point.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson is well aware of Fremantle's fighting spirit.

"It seems to be their brand at the moment, they don't give up," Simpson said.

"Even back in the Marsh series we conceded four or five of the last six goals and lost the game at Joondalup.

"They play with a lot of spirit."

The ruck battle between West Coast's Nic Naitanui and Fremantle's Sean Darcy is set to play a huge role in the result.

Darcy looked set for a huge game before being concussed against the Saints last week.

Longmuir has been impressed by the 22-year-old's progress.

"I think he's coming up to a time in his career where he's physically and mentally mature enough to compete week in, week out at AFL level," Longmuir said.

"I'm really loving the way he's competing, the way he's applying himself to the next contest.

"We're starting to see some of that physicality that he possesses come to the fore."

Sunday's match marks the 250-game milestone for Eagles forward Josh Kennedy.