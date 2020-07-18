AAP AFL

Bombers coach staying patient with McKenna

By AAP Newswire

Bombers coach Josh Worsfold

When it comes to the AFL form of Irish defender Conor McKenna, Essendon coach John Worsfold is prepared to be patient.

McKenna overcame surgery on a broken finger on Tuesday to pass a late fitness test and play for the Bombers in Friday's 42-point loss to the Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium.

The injury was just another setback in a tumultuous period for the 24-year-old, who sent the game into meltdown last month when he tested positive for coronavirus.

That resulted in a one-game ban for breaching AFL biosecurity protocols and the postponement of Essendon's clash with Melbourne.

With all that has been going on in McKenna's life, Worsfold said a quiet performance against the Bulldogs was unlikely to just be down to his injured finger.

"We have to assume he was 100 per cent, he did a fitness test," Worsfold said.

"Conor tried pretty hard.

"We've also got to understand he's had a very interrupted preparation for this whole year. For him to be where he's at is quite amazing really.

"To come out of quarantine periods and then get back and play and perform for us and then to have surgery three or four days out from a game and still get out there and crack in for us is a credit to him."

Worsfold says the dashing backman will surely improve as the weeks go on.

"He'll just continue to build his game - he's miles off where he can get to - through just consistently playing."

