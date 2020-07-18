AAP AFL

Young ruck’s response pleases Dogs’ coach

The enduring optimism and positive mindset of young ruckman Tim English has earned high praise from Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.

English put in a best-on-ground display as the Bulldogs bounced back from last weekend's heavy AFL loss to Carlton in style with a resounding 42-point win over Essendon on Friday.

The 22-year-old had 22 disposals, 17 of them contested, won 17 hitouts, had eight score involvements and kicked a goal in an all-action display against the Bombers.

It was a far cry from his round one display when English was monstered by Collingwood's Brodie Grundy.

Beveridge said he couldn't have been happier with how English had absorbed that early season mauling and used it to improve his game.

"He's always presented for the challenge ahead of him as a younger ruckman, being lighter and developing," Beveridge said.

"He's had his challenges against bigger men and heavier men in the past and they still happen ... and I've probably challenged him at different times in regards to one or two things.

"We've always asked him to really play to his strengths and that's what he's done.

"It's credit to Tim and his optimism and remaining positive in difficult circumstances ... it is probably a little bit of an awakening for him that he can have a significant impact on the game but there's still huge challenges up ahead for him."

Beveridge said Thursday's match up against Gold Coast's Jarrod Witts at Metricon Stadium represented another big challenge for English.

"There's some very, very good big men in the game and with Jarrod Witts, who is I think about 206 and 207 centimetres, it's not going to get easier for him," the Dogs coach said.

