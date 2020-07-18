Dogs bounce back to smash Bombers in AFL

The Western Bulldogs have bounced back from last weekend's heavy AFL loss to Carlton in style to thrash Essendon by 42-points at Metricon Stadium.

Coach Luke Beveridge's decision to axe four players including out-of-sorts forward Josh Schache and premiership player Toby McLean following the defeat to the Blues paid off as the Bulldogs claimed an impressive 14.9 (93) to 7.9 (51) win on Friday.

The Bulldogs were dominant throughout and blew apart the match with a five goal to none third term.

Mitchell Wallis kicked three goals for the Bulldogs while Matt Suckling, playing largely in the forward line throughout, had two majors.

Young ruckman Tim English was sensational throughout, kicking a goal, notching 22 disposals and winning 17 hitouts, seven of which were to advantage.

Debutant Cody Weightman scored two goals for the Bulldogs including a sensational banana kick from the pocket in the opening quarter.

"What the Bombers have been doing, they play a very, very dynamic quick play," Beveridge said.

"They rush forward. There's some vulnerability there for anyone who plays against them ... but I mean our players managed to curtail that as the night went on.

"That was a great sign and our mids were instrumental in that with their pressure and how they supported Tim at the source. It's a promising night for us."

The loss is Essendon's sixth in a row against the Bulldogs, a streak stretching back to round 18, 2015.

It drops the Bombers back to 4-2 and sixth on the ladder with the Bulldogs leapfrogging them into fifth after their fourth win.

"It really was a disappointing game, not just the second half, first half was pretty disappointing for us as well," Bombers coach John Worsfold said.

"The Bulldogs were just too strong at the contest and we didn't put anywhere near enough pressure on them

"We have to learn why they dominated that area so much and why we couldn't respond and get it back on even terms."

Essendon's forward line was starved of the ball with Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Jacob Townsend and Shaun McKernan all having quiet nights.

Jayden Laverde was the only multiple goalkicker for the Bombers, kicking two majors.

The Bulldogs take on Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium next Thursday, while Essendon travel to Adelaide to play the Crows next Sunday.