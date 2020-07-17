School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

Junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell shapes as an ideal inclusion as GWS seek to rediscover their aggressive best against Brisbane, despite the late scratching of Toby Greene from Saturday's AFL clash.

Greene was on restricted duties at Thursday's training session, when Giants coach Leon Cameron insisted the small forward would "definitely play" against the Lions.

The combative star pulled up sore on Friday morning, meaning he will not tackle Brisbane for the first time since being suspended for making contact with Lachie Neale's eye region in 2019's spiteful semi-final.

Cameron, desperate to inject some "grunt" into a misfiring midfield, had forecast Greene spending more time on the ball.

His absence may mean more midfield minutes for reigning best and fairest Tim Taranto and young gun Caldwell, who both return this weekend.

Cameron's message to Caldwell - selected with the Giants' first pick in the 2018 draft partly because of the fierce and fanatical way he hunts the football - was clear.

"Leon just said to bring that intensity and aggression that he's seen before," Caldwell told AAP. "Try and lift the spirits a bit."

The Victorian, who won a junior state title as a boxer, adopts the same mindset on the field that he did in the ring.

"With boxing, you sort of learn to hate the other person," the 19-year-old said.

"Boxing is 100 per cent where the aggression comes from.

"I always wanted to become an AFL footballer, boxing was a side thing ... I've always been pretty aggressive playing footy."

Caldwell's refusal to shirk a contest was on display at the MCG as a 17-year-old schoolboy, when he was crunched by imposing ruckman Braydon Preuss in a clash between the AFL academy and North Melbourne's VFL side in 2018.

"Braydon ran through me," Caldwell recalled.

The on-baller was taken to hospital and had a CAT scan, which cleared him of serious damage.

"So we were laughing," he added.

Caldwell's first year at GWS and final year of school were both riddled with injuries.

Pilates has helped him stay on the park throughout 2020, a unique season in which injuries are mounting up at every club.

"I was doubting myself a bit. I don't want to be one of those players who gets drafted with a club's first pick and doesn't reach their potential," he said.

"I don't want to be known as 'that kid who is always injured'.

"My mindset now is that 'it's in your control'. You just have to do all the little things right."