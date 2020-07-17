AAP AFL

GWS star Greene to miss clash with Lions

By AAP Newswire

Toby Greene. - AAP

GWS star Toby Greene will miss Saturday's AFL clash with Brisbane because of a sore knee.

Greene was on restricted duties at Thursday's training session, when Giants coach Leon Cameron noted the small forward wants to train all the time and "is his own worst enemy sometimes".

Cameron had been adamant that Greene would be fit to face the Lions at Giants Stadium, suggesting on Thursday "he'll definitely play".

However, Greene pulled up sore on Friday morning and the club has confirmed that he and fellow forward Daniel Lloyd will sit the game out.

"On a six-day break, we've taken a cautious approach with Toby," Giants football manager Jason McCartney said.

Lloyd has passed all concussion tests since his head knock last Sunday, but GWS opted to give him more time to rest because of their six-day turnaround.

Veteran midfielder Callan Ward (knee) is another enforced omission, while Tom Green has been dropped.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Bobby Hill into the side for the first time this year and we know what Jackson Hately can deliver," McCartney said.

