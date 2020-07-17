Port’s Mayes to make AFL comeback

Forgotten utility Sam Mayes will play his first AFL game in more than two years when he makes his debut for ladder-leaders Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Mayes last played in the AFL in June 2018 for Brisbane Lions, before being traded to the Power at the end of that season.

Port coach Ken Hinkley says Mayes' selection for Sunday's game against Carlton is reward for the 26-year-old's persistence.

"That will be a really good story for us," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"He has had to work really, really hard and he has earned his opportunity ... it has been really challenging for him at times.

"But he has maintained a motivation and he has just wanted to get a chance.

"He has persisted and he has made his way into the team and he will give everything he has got to stay there, I know that."

Mayes' inclusion comes as Port cover for the absences of Brad Ebert (suspension) and Cameron Sutcliffe (hamstring).

Winger Xavier Duursma is also expected to be recalled after missing the past three games because of a hamstring strain.

Hinkley said Mayes' recall evidenced the necessity of all clubs to dive deeper into their playing squads amid the looming season squeeze when matches will be played with shorter turnarounds.

"Every club in the competition will be looking at it from the squad mentality," he said.

"That has been one of the challenges for everyone thus far, how do you get those people prepared.

"We're at that space right now that we are managing what we can to have people as prepared as they can.

"We see Sutts (Sutcliffe) come in last week and unfortunately do a hamstring so you have got to be a little bit aware of what the challenges may be.

"But we have got a pretty healthy squad at the moment so we're excited about the opportunities for those people."