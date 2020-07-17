AAP AFL

Port’s Mayes to make AFL comeback

By AAP Newswire

Sam Mayes - AAP

1 of 1

Forgotten utility Sam Mayes will play his first AFL game in more than two years when he makes his debut for ladder-leaders Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Mayes last played in the AFL in June 2018 for Brisbane Lions, before being traded to the Power at the end of that season.

Port coach Ken Hinkley says Mayes' selection for Sunday's game against Carlton is reward for the 26-year-old's persistence.

"That will be a really good story for us," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"He has had to work really, really hard and he has earned his opportunity ... it has been really challenging for him at times.

"But he has maintained a motivation and he has just wanted to get a chance.

"He has persisted and he has made his way into the team and he will give everything he has got to stay there, I know that."

Mayes' inclusion comes as Port cover for the absences of Brad Ebert (suspension) and Cameron Sutcliffe (hamstring).

Winger Xavier Duursma is also expected to be recalled after missing the past three games because of a hamstring strain.

Hinkley said Mayes' recall evidenced the necessity of all clubs to dive deeper into their playing squads amid the looming season squeeze when matches will be played with shorter turnarounds.

"Every club in the competition will be looking at it from the squad mentality," he said.

"That has been one of the challenges for everyone thus far, how do you get those people prepared.

"We're at that space right now that we are managing what we can to have people as prepared as they can.

"We see Sutts (Sutcliffe) come in last week and unfortunately do a hamstring so you have got to be a little bit aware of what the challenges may be.

"But we have got a pretty healthy squad at the moment so we're excited about the opportunities for those people."

Latest articles

Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow’s meeting at Flemington. The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

After a nasty tumble down the punting mountain last week, Payney’s Punt is back. We spent a few days dusting off the cuts and bruises, but don’t stress (not that you were), the cliff fall off Mount TAB only punctured and emptied the wallet. It was...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies’ debutant Kelly faces long AFL break

Scans have confirmed Collingwood youngster Will Kelly has a fracture above his left elbow from an awkward fall in the Magpies’ AFL win over Hawthorn.

AAP Newswire