Bulldogs wary of revamped Bombers in AFL

As the Western Bulldogs prepare to confront a "manic" Essendon, coach Luke Beveridge says his side will need to hold their nerve to return to winning ways in the AFL.

The Bombers will be without Dylan Shiel (suspension) at Metricon Stadium on Friday night while Conor McKenna (hand) faces a fitness test, but they have previously found a way to deal with the absence of injured stars Dyson Heppell and Jake Stringer.

Beveridge praised Essendon's ability to adapt to a loss of personnel while also adjusting their game style in a 4-1 start to the season.

"They've got some really influential players out of their team, they've got some young fellows coming in playing their roles and they've got great cohesion," Beveridge said.

"Some of the adjustments they've made with their game style, and how they've adapted it around their personnel has been outstanding."

The Bombers have relied far less on quick, slick ball movement from defence than in previous years, instead showcasing a greater focus on manic pressure and making an impact at the contest.

While Essendon's rebound off half-back remains a deadly attribute, their greater balance has made them less predictable and more dangerous.

"They've played probably a bit more of a manic style than they have in the past and that can really create scoring opportunities for them," Beveridge said.

"But if we hold our ground and our pressure game's pretty good ... hopefully it'll create a lot of opportunities for us.

"We've got to match them in that intensity, that manic aspect of the game, try and find a calmness in the way we play and hopefully influence the outcome."

Beveridge expected dewy conditions on the Gold Coast but believed his side to adapt and handle the situation better after a fumble-ridden performance against Carlton.

Both teams will debut first-year players, with Cody Weightman named for the Bulldogs, while Ned Cahill will feature for the Bombers.