De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has marked his AFL return with a five-goal haul to help lift his side to a 22-point victory over Geelong at Perth's Optus Stadium.

In front of 22,077 fans on Thursday night, De Goey booted 5.1 from 16 disposals in the 8.9 (57) to 5.5 (35) victory.

The Cats closed to within nine points in the final quarter, but De Goey halted their momentum with a 25m soccered goal.

He then kicked two more goals at the death after the Cats had given themselves a late sniff.

Geelong suffered a huge blow when skipper Joel Selwood was forced off during the opening term with a right hamstring injury.

And Geelong were down to two fit men when defender Jordan Clark dislocated his right shoulder.

De Goey missed last week's win against Hawthorn after being charged with indecent assault over an alleged incident from 2015.

The 24-year-old started his return match with a bang, nailing a set shot in the opening minute to kick off proceedings.

His classiest moment came in the second quarter when he out-muscled Harry Taylor to take a one-handed grab.

De Goey's subsequent snap helped extend the margin to 18 points at half-time, and ensured he had more points to his name at the main break than Geelong's team total of 1.3 (9).

Collingwood were able to keep Geelong at an arm's length for most of the match, and De Goey stepped up with three goals in the final term to snuff out the Cats' late challenge.

"Jordy was exceptional in that last quarter," Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said.

"He's a quality player and we benefited clearly from him being up and about.

"A couple of his contests were excellent (as well as) some of his ground ball attacks, so he settled into the game well."

Brodie Grundy dominated the ruck contest to finish with 46 hitouts, while Adam Treloar (34 disposals, 11 clearances) and Scott Pendlebury (24 disposals) were prolific through the midfield.

Patrick Dangerfield (32 disposals, 10 clearances) battled hard for the Cats, but they struggled to cover the early loss of Selwood.

"It felt like just a cramp, and then I came off and got tested and there was just enough there, and in the season like it is, not to continue on," Selwood told Channel 7.

Clark, who was playing his first match since round one, was in clear pain after his shoulder seemingly popped out after sliding to the ground alongside Grundy in the third quarter.

Magpie Isaac Quaynor was lucky to escape injury after slamming into a plastic chair and the boundary fence during the third quarter.

A pitch invader late in the game added extra drama, but he didn't come close to any of the players.

Buckley swung a late change, dropping out-of-sorts big man Mason Cox for John Noble in the wet and slippery conditions.