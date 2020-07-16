AAP AFL

Dogs swing axe after bad Blues loss in AFL

The Western Bulldogs have reacted savagely to their heavy loss to Carlton, with out-of-sorts forward Josh Schache and premiership player Toby McLean among four unforced changes.

The 12th-placed Dogs also dropped Rhylee West and Louis Butler from the side thrashed by 52 points last week.

The Bulldogs, who can bounce back against Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Friday night, have included Hayden Crozier, Lachie Young, Matthew Suckling and debutant Cody Weightman.

The Bombers lost Dylan Shiel to suspension and rested Martin Gleeson, coach John Worsfold replacing the pair with Mason Redman and Ned Cahill, who will debut.

"(Gleeson) got a pretty heavy knock to his hamstring last week," Worsfold said.

"He's got through training but there is a slightly bigger risk if he plays with that ... there's a chance he could get a tear in it.

"We've got a really healthy list and we feel Mason Redman to come in is the best scenario."

Speedy defender Conor McKenna has been named despite having surgery on a finger he injured in last week's win over North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when they face an unchanged Richmond side at Metricon on Saturday night.

North have been boosted by the return of skipper Jack Ziebell from a hamstring injury, with Aiden Bonar and Mason Wood also included.

Star on-baller Tim Taranto makes a welcome return from injury when GWS take on an unchanged Brisbane team at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jye Caldwell and Zac Langdon are also in, with Callan Ward out with a knee injury and Jackson Hately and Tom Green dropped from the side beaten by Collingwood.

Sydney, reeling from the loss to injury of key pair Josh Kennedy and Isaac Heeney, have added Aliir Aliir, Callum Sinclair, Tom McCartin and debutant Elijah Taylor for their clash with Gold Coast at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns dropped Brayden Fiorini and brought in Will Powell.

There are differing fortunes for West Coast and Fremantle ahead of Sunday's much-anticipated local derby at Optus Stadium, with the Eagles regaining skipper Luke Shuey and the Dockers losing captain Nat Fyfe to injury.

Tom Rockliff and Xavier Duursma are among the inclusions to Port Adelaide's extended squad for their clash with Carlton at the Gabba on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues added four players, including Sam Philp and Zac Fisher to the squad to take on the ladder leaders.

Hawthorn have included star veteran Shaun Burgoyne and Mitch Lewis to an extended squad for their encounter with Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Crows will host St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on Monday night, with squads to be named on Friday afternoon.

