AAP AFL

Tigers hopeful on AFL flag stars’ return

By AAP Newswire

Richmond's Shane Edwards and Bachar Houli - AAP

1 of 1

Richmond are still hopeful star duo Shane Edwards and Bachar Houli will return to action at some point in 2020, despite the team being unlikely to play in Melbourne again this AFL season.

The two-time premiership pair opted to stay at home in Victoria for family reasons when the Tigers entered their Queensland hub this month.

Victorian clubs have been told they could spend up to 10 weeks based in Queensland and appear likely to have to play out the rest of the season on the road because of their home state's COVID-19 issues.

Coach Damien Hardwick hasn't ruled a line through the possibility of Edwards and Houli joining Richmond's main group in their hub later in the campaign.

"It's too far to project and we've seen how consistently things change day to day," Hardwick told reporters on Thursday.

"With the situation we're in, those guys might be here in six or seven weeks, they might be here in one week.

"We're not too sure.

"We're just going to invest in the strategy we've got at the moment and make daily assessments on how that strategy is going.

"The guys (coaches) back in Melbourne are doing a stellar job putting some development into those guys (players) and they'll be ready to go when the time comes."

Clubs have minimal control in terms of flying players in and out of the hubs, with league officials working with state governments on player movement.

"We're in the AFL's hands with that and there is another confirmed flight at the end of July or early August, and then quite possibly another one after that," Hardwick said.

"That's not for the clubs to dictate, that's an AFL protocol and we'll continue to work with that."

Hardwick confirmed Dion Prestia and Toby Nankervis would join the hub on Friday but both are still rated "medium term" prospects to return from syndesmosis injuries.

Trent Cotchin (hamstring) and David Astbury (knee) will both miss at least one more match, with Richmond to take on North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night.

Houli's wife, Rouba, gave birth to the couple's third child last week and the defender this week revealed his mother, Yamama, is in intensive care battling COVID-19.

"Bachar and his family are incredibly important to us," Hardwick said.

"He's such a prolific member of our club and I think his mum is doing better from the news that we got today, which is incredible.

"We just hope she continues to be on the mend because Bachar and his family are hurting and we're hurting as well."

Latest articles

News

Tatura Hot Bread owners retire after 21 years

After 21 years delighting customers from the Goulburn Valley and beyond, Tatura Hot Bread owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander are hanging up their aprons for the last time. The husband and wife team will retire at the end of the week, passing the...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Growth plan for Tatura

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies’ debutant Kelly faces long AFL break

Scans have confirmed Collingwood youngster Will Kelly has a fracture above his left elbow from an awkward fall in the Magpies’ AFL win over Hawthorn.

AAP Newswire