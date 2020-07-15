COVID calls for Mumford to open AFL doors

Shane Mumford was expecting the unexpected this AFL season, but the GWS veteran didn't think that would extend to having a teammate become a boarder so they could cross the border.

Giants youngster Nick Shipley rapidly packed some bags on Tuesday, moving out of his parents' house in western Sydney and into Mumford's granny flat because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbelltown had been declared a coronavirus hotspot by the Queensland government, meaning the 21-year-old needed to find a new postcode to call home if he wanted to join GWS on future trips north.

"There were some rumours of him possibly sleeping on one of the boys' couches," Mumford told AAP.

"I was like 'no, you're not doing that. I've got a room out the back of my place'.

"He was a bit shocked when he walked in, he must have thought I was going to make him sleep in a bunk bed with my mate who lives there.

"It's all a bit of a shock to the system for him. He's had to move out in a hurry and cook his own dinners and stuff ... I'm sure he will be fine, he's lived out of home before."

The AFL is watching a coronavirus cluster in south-western Sydney closely, having already decided that every Victorian team will be based in Queensland for the rest of the regular season.

Mumford understands he could soon be in a hub.

"It is such a highly infectious thing, so there is no doubt it will spread ... who knows," the ruckman said.

"At some point we know we're going to have to go somewhere.

"If it were a hub on the Gold Coast that wouldn't be so bad for me. I'd take my family, my wife's mum actually lives up there."

Mumford needs to play five more games for the Giants to ensure his two sons will be able to join the club via the father-son rule.

The 34-year-old, who came out of retirement for the 2019 season then shocked many pundits by signing a one-year extension, knows he will need a rest soon.

However, the rolling fixture has made it near impossible for the club's medicos to map out a plan.

"I've pulled up reasonably well most weeks," Mumford said.

"Sam (Jacobs) and I said at the start of the year we are happy to share the load, nothing's changed."