AFL to move Vic clubs into Queensland

The AFL is shifting all Victorian-based clubs into Queensland hubs.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the decision has been taken to provide "greater certainty to all".

"This is a clear plan that makes Queensland the base for our competition and provides greater certainty for everyone," he told reporters.

"Understanding the ongoing situation with COVID-19 in Victoria, Victorian teams will be based out of Queensland for up to 10 weeks as we aim to get the majority of the season complete in that timeframe.

"Victorian teams based in Queensland are fixtured to travel interstate to travel to their game and return back to Queensland."

In addition to Sydney, Perth and Adelaide, fixtures could be played in north Queensland venues such as Cairns, while games in the Northern Territory and Tasmania were also possible, he said.

A fixture beyond the previously announced round eight was yet to be settled.

Currently, six Melbourne-based clubs are in Queensland hubs - St Kilda, North Melbourne, Essendon, Western Bulldogs, Richmond and Carlton.

The clubs were shifted from Melbourne early last week amid the Victorian capital's escalating numbers of coronavirus cases.

Four other clubs - West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide - have returned to their home states after spending up to five weeks based in Queensland.

Two other Melbourne clubs, Hawthorn and Melbourne, are currently based in Sydney while Collingwood and Geelong have shifted to Perth hubs.

McLachlan said Melbourne would shift to Queensland next week.

He also said families and partners would be facilitated in joining the players in Queensland after serving quarantine periods.

Listed players currently not with their clubs would also be able to join, after spending a quarantine period in what McLachlan said would be a "transition" facility.

"This is a challenging period for a lot of families and homes around the country with various restrictions," he said.

"AFL players and their families are not immune to these challenges.

The AFL has announced a fixture list for only the next two rounds, with Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium and Brisbane's the Gabba central to ongoing schedules given travel restrictions.

The move means Queensland is firming as the likely host of the grand final - the first time the showpiece match will be played outside of Melbourne.

The MCG holds a contract to host the showpiece game but given crowd bans, travel restrictions and coronavirus cases, there is a growing likelihood of the grand final being played elsewhere.

"The grand final is at the MCG until there are circumstances and reasons that it can't be ... but we're not talking about that today," McLachlan said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made her state's pitch on Wednesday.

"If the season is largely played in Queensland then I think it's only fair we also host the grand final," Palaszczuk said.

State governments in Western Australia, NSW and South Australia have also indicated a desire to host the premiership decider.

