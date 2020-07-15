AAP AFL

AFL to move clubs into Qld for the season

By AAP Newswire

Metricon Stadium - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL is shifting Victorian-based clubs into Queensland hubs for the remainder of the season.

Eight of 10 Victorian clubs will be stationed in Queensland for the rest of the season.

Two other Victorian clubs will be placed in Perth hubs on a rotating basis in a fresh plan made amid spikes in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and Sydney.

The move, soon to be detailed by AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan at a media conference, has been confirmed by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"AFL is more than a sport to Victorians," she said.

"I'm sure Victorians would rather the season went ahead in Queensland than not have a season at all."

The move means Queensland is firming as the likely host of the grand final - the first time the showpiece match will be played outside of Melbourne.

"If the season is largely played in Queensland then I think it's only fair we also host the grand final," Palaszczuk said.

Currently, six Melbourne-based clubs are in Queensland hubs - St Kilda, North Melbourne, Essendon, Western Bulldogs, Richmond and Carlton.

The clubs were shifted from Melbourne early last week amid the Victorian capital's escalating numbers of coronavirus cases.

Four other clubs - West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide - have returned to their home states after spending up to five weeks based in Queensland.

Two other Melbourne clubs, Hawthorn and Melbourne, are currently based in Sydney while Collingwood and Geelong have shifted to Perth hubs.

The AFL has announced a fixture for only the next two rounds, with Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium and Brisbane's the Gabba central to ongoing schedules given travel restrictions, most notably involving Victoria.

McLachlan, who will front a media conference at 1400 AEST, has previously said the AFL would decide a venue for the grand final in August.

The MCG holds a contract to host the showpiece game but given crowd bans, travel restrictions and coronavirus cases, there is a growing likelihood of the grand final being played elsewhere.

State governments in Western Australia, NSW and South Australia have also indicated a desire to host the premiership decider.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Glee star’s death confirmed as accidental

It has been confirmed that the drowning of Glee star Naya Rivera was accidental, an autopsy report shows.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Naya Rivera a ‘hilarious, beautiful angel’

The former stars of Glee have remembered Naya Rivera as a “wild, hilarious, beautiful angel” after her death was confirmed at age 33.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Four charged in rapper Pop Smoke’s death

Two men and two teens have been charged with killing rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery at a Hollywood Hills home in February.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies’ debutant Kelly faces long AFL break

Scans have confirmed Collingwood youngster Will Kelly has a fracture above his left elbow from an awkward fall in the Magpies’ AFL win over Hawthorn.

AAP Newswire