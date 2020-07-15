AFL to move clubs into Qld for the season

The AFL is shifting Victorian-based clubs into Queensland hubs for the remainder of the season.

Eight of 10 Victorian clubs will be stationed in Queensland for the rest of the season.

Two other Victorian clubs will be placed in Perth hubs on a rotating basis in a fresh plan made amid spikes in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and Sydney.

The move, soon to be detailed by AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan at a media conference, has been confirmed by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"AFL is more than a sport to Victorians," she said.

"I'm sure Victorians would rather the season went ahead in Queensland than not have a season at all."

The move means Queensland is firming as the likely host of the grand final - the first time the showpiece match will be played outside of Melbourne.

"If the season is largely played in Queensland then I think it's only fair we also host the grand final," Palaszczuk said.

Currently, six Melbourne-based clubs are in Queensland hubs - St Kilda, North Melbourne, Essendon, Western Bulldogs, Richmond and Carlton.

The clubs were shifted from Melbourne early last week amid the Victorian capital's escalating numbers of coronavirus cases.

Four other clubs - West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide - have returned to their home states after spending up to five weeks based in Queensland.

Two other Melbourne clubs, Hawthorn and Melbourne, are currently based in Sydney while Collingwood and Geelong have shifted to Perth hubs.

The AFL has announced a fixture for only the next two rounds, with Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium and Brisbane's the Gabba central to ongoing schedules given travel restrictions, most notably involving Victoria.

McLachlan, who will front a media conference at 1400 AEST, has previously said the AFL would decide a venue for the grand final in August.

The MCG holds a contract to host the showpiece game but given crowd bans, travel restrictions and coronavirus cases, there is a growing likelihood of the grand final being played elsewhere.

State governments in Western Australia, NSW and South Australia have also indicated a desire to host the premiership decider.