Sydney Swans trio close in on AFL returns

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans player Callum Sinclair could return from injury - AAP

Key forwards Sam Reid and Tom McCartin could return for injury-riddled AFL club Sydney on Saturday, while ruckman Callum Sinclair is also a chance of facing Gold Coast.

The Swans' campaign has been derailed by an injury crisis, with Lance Franklin (hamstring) headlining a long list of players who are currently unavailable.

Captain Josh Kennedy and young gun Isaac Heeney, who will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury, joined the club's long injury list after suffering setbacks in Sunday's loss to Richmond.

The Swans' key position stocks have been hit particularly hard.

However, there could be some relief this weekend as Reid (calf), McCartin (concussion) and Sinclair (knee) seek to put their hands up for selection.

Reid hasn't played at all this stop-start season, but Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner suggested the key forward is "getting really close" to an AFL comeback.

"Sam played some competitive minutes in our scrimmage session on Saturday ... he'll train solidly this week and be one who is in the mix for selection," Gardiner said.

"We'll just have to make a call on him, given how much football he has missed ... we'll have to factor that in."

The Swans may opt against rushing the 28-year-old back for the SCG clash with the Suns.

Thursday's training session will likely shape that decision, as is the case with McCartin and Sinclair.

Sinclair has been on the sidelines since round four, while McCartin hasn't played since being knocked out in the club's win over North Melbourne on June 20.

"Tom's improved a lot. He's feeling good. He did some training today," Gardiner said.

"He'll train with the squad on Thursday. We'll continue to monitor him and see how he pulls up, but he's tracking in the right direction.

"He (Sinclair) is going well ... we'll see how he goes at training and how he pulls up."

