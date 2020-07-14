Saints’ Long cops three-match AFL ban

St Kilda will be without Ben Long for their next three matches after he pleaded guilty to rough conduct at the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night.

Long was referred directly to the tribunal by the match review officer for the fierce hip-and-shoulder that concussed Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy last Saturday.

The 22-year-old did not contest the careless conduct, high impact and severe impact grading of the incident, but argued Darcy quickly dropping to his knees had contributed to the high contact.

Both the AFL and St Kilda agreed three weeks was an appropriate penalty.

The jury made up of former AFL players Stephen Jurica, Shane Wakelin and David Neitz took 25 minutes of deliberation to reach their verdict, noting that Long had accepted the "gravity" of the incident.

Darcy was concussed by Long's bump and played no further part in the match, which Fremantle won by six points.

The Dockers' medical report the day after the match also noted Darcy had mild ongoing neck pain and concussion symptoms.

The ruckman is in doubt for Fremantle's clash with cross-town rivals West Coast on Sunday.

Long established himself in St Kilda's best side under Brett Ratten in the second half of last year and has played all six matches to date this season.

He will miss the Saints' meetings with Adelaide and Port Adelaide in South Australia next week, as well as a round nine fixture that has not yet been scheduled.