AAP AFL

AFL tribunal bans Shiel, Long

By AAP Newswire

Dylan Shiel - AAP

1 of 1

Dylan Shiel will miss two matches for the bump that floored North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor after the Essendon star was unsuccessful in appealing the severity of his suspension at the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night.

The jury agreed with the match review officer's initial grading of the incident as careless conduct, high contact and high impact, and declared "it was fortunate the consequences were not greater".

Taylor played out the match after passing a concussion test and scans later cleared him of structural damage.

Earlier, St Kilda's Ben Long pleaded guilty to a rough conduct charge over the bump that concussed Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy and was banned for three matches.

Latest articles

News

Rachael finds her rhythm

Rachael Monro has always had a passion for food and she is now sharing that passion with the local community. Ms Monro opened the doors of her restaurant Rhythm In Me (or RIM) on July 6, and in the week since has wowed customers with amazing food...

Jamie Lowe
News

Police patrolling Murray River

People in Victoria who intend to enter NSW waters using a vessel on the Murray River must have a permit. NSW Maritime and police are reminding people that NSW waters are considered to start from the high water mark situated on the Victorian side of...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Small bridges reopen

A number of small bridges closed at the NSW and Victorian border have since been reopened after community lobbying. As of yesterday, the Tooleybuc Bridge, Swan Hill Bridge, Barham Bridge and Echuca Moama Bridge were all open. Both the Nyah Bridge...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire