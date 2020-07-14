AFL tribunal bans Shiel, Long

AAP AFL
AFL tribunal bans Shiel, LongBy AAP Newswire
Dylan Shiel will miss two matches for the bump that floored North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor after the Essendon star was unsuccessful in appealing the severity of his suspension at the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night.
The jury agreed with the match review officer's initial grading of the incident as careless conduct, high contact and high impact, and declared "it was fortunate the consequences were not greater".
Taylor played out the match after passing a concussion test and scans later cleared him of structural damage.
Earlier, St Kilda's Ben Long pleaded guilty to a rough conduct charge over the bump that concussed Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy and was banned for three matches.