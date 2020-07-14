AAP AFL

Condensed AFL fixture may define season

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Lachie Neale - AAP

1 of 1

A condensed AFL schedule for rounds nine to 13 looms as season defining if clubs don't get it right, according to Brisbane's Lachie Neale.

The AFL has hinted it will include four-day breaks between games in a bid to get through the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, with clubs facing the prospect of six games in a five-week span.

With the home-and-away season already reduced to 17 rounds, Neale concedes the proposed run of games could leave teams struggling to catch up.

"It will certainly shape the season if teams don't handle that very well," the midfielder said.

Lions coach Chris Fagan has already said he hopes the schedule doesn't lead to an increase in injuries but teams have to "cop it on the chin" to keep the season going.

Neale backed the Lions' depth to come through the crucial period if that's what is necessary.

"I feel like we've got great depth here at the footy club, so guys that need to come in and play will be able to do that," he said.

"I've got full confidence in a whole heap of guys to step up and play AFL footy."

Neale said the packed fixture list isn't an impossible task for players, especially with the implementation of rule changes to the game to to take into account the unusual travel schedules teams are facing.

"We just came off a five-day break and played on Thursday night and my body's pulled up really well," Neale said.

"I think it's certainly doable, especially with the extended breaks in between goals and quarters and obviously shorter quarters as well.

"If that's what needs to happen I think we'll be ready for it."

Latest articles

National

War memorial under threat: former director

Former directors of the Australian War Memorial have warned a parliamentary committee against going ahead with a nearly $500 million expansion plan.

AAP Newswire
National

More aged care staff could soon wear masks

Aged care staff across Melbourne have been ordered to wear surgical masks as coronavirus infection numbers rise and the direction could be applied more broadly.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW inquest considers death in custody

An inquest into the death of a 22-year-old Indigenous man in NSW custody has began, with evidence heard from the man’s last cellmate.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire