Adelaide consider AFL lifeline for Gibbs

Winless Adelaide are considering tossing Bryce Gibbs an AFL lifeline as they scramble to replace injured captain Rory Sloane.

Gibbs was dropped after round one but the 266-game veteran is in the selection frame for Adelaide's fixture against St Kilda on Monday night.

While training predominantly as a defender this season, Gibbs' vast midfield experience could be summoned to replace onballer Sloane, who will miss up to six weeks because of a fractured hand.

Crows assistant coach Matthew Clarke says Gibbs will be considered after strong form in practice matches during the club's recent stay at a Queensland hub.

"One of the advantages when we were in the hub was we played seconds games against the opposition teams that were up there," Clarke told reporters on Tuesday.

"And that was really good for our younger guys and it was also good for guys in Bryce's situation where they're trying to make their case.

"Clearly we know the capacity he has, his form in these games was strong and therefore he will come under consideration."

Clarke praised Gibbs' "outstanding" attitude while being overlooked for senior selection for a Crows side sitting last on the ladder with six consecutive losses.

"A number of guys have been in that situation this year and they have all attacked it exactly the right way and he's no different," he said.

"Obviously we haven't won a game yet but the attitude and the application to training and the way we're going about it is first rate."

Adelaide's former captain Taylor Walker could also return against the Saints after missing last weekend's defeat to West Coast because of knee soreness.

Fellow forward Darcy Fogarty (shoulder) is less likely to return but Rory Atkins (shoulder) and Shane McAdam (ankle) are expected to be available for selection.