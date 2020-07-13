AAP AFL

Tigers’ Houli says mum battling COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Richmond Tigers AFL player Bachar Houli. - AAP

Richmond AFL star Bachar Houli has revealed his mum is in intensive care battling coronavirus.

Houli, who did not travel to Queensland with the Tigers last week due to the birth of his third child, announced the news on social media.

He said he was sharing the news of his mother, Yamama, as a warning that people need to take the virus seriously.

Houli said his message was "more specifically to the Muslim community out there".

"I want to share a personal experience with the current situation that we're all facing out with the COVID-19," he said on Instagram.

"My family has been affected by COVID-19. It's been tough, it's been a tough time - when you're restricted and you're isolated.

"More specifically, my mother's been affected a lot - she's currently in ICU undergoing some heavy treatment.

"The team in the ICU is taking care of her. Her current state is a mixed one. God knows best her situation."

The 32-year-old said what hurt most was that no-one could visit her.

"What burns and what hurts truly is the fact that no-one from her family members can go and visit her, which is very, very tough."

Houli said he is not looking for sympathy but wants people to "change their mindset" about the disease.

"The reality is it is out there - I'm experiencing it right now within my family," he said.

"Please I urge you for the sake of Allah go get tested. If you're showing any form of symptoms, if you're not showing any symptoms, please do your bit."

