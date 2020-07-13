AAP AFL

North tagger apologises for McKenna taunt

By AAP Newswire

Luke McDonald - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne tagger Luke McDonald has apologised to Essendon's Conor McKenna for his on-field COVID-19 taunt but coach Rhyce Shaw doesn't expect any sanction from the AFL.

As players scuffled at the end of the first quarter of Saturday night's game, McDonald turned to McKenna and dramatically covered his face - seemingly referencing the Bomber's positive COVID-19 test.

"We've dealt with that internally - Luke's given Conor a call and from our perspective it wasn't necessary," Shaw told reporters on Monday.

"It's a bad look and considering all the things that are going on around the world at the moment and even more specifically in Melbourne, we just don't accept that type of behaviour.

"(Luke) apologised for that and he understands what that looks like."

McKenna tested positive for coronavirus in late June and missed one game while quarantined, before returning a series of negative tests.

Saturday night's game was the Irishman's first AFL appearance this season.

Shaw said McDonald was "disappointed" in himself but the Kangaroos were comfortable with where the matter sat after the tagger's apology and didn't expect further sanction from the AFL.

"He's disappointed in his own actions and we had a really good chat about it and we addressed it straight away as soon as we felt was the right time," Shaw said.

"He did that the next morning and we put it to bed pretty quickly and Conor was really, really good about it in respect to the phone call from Luke."

Latest articles

News

Call to open border and ease restrictions

The border closure between Victorian and New South Wales border isn’t logical now stage three government COVID-19 restrictions are in place in the Mitchell Shire and Melbourne, according to Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell. Last week, Ms...

Morgan Dyer
News

Katamatite Cricket Club receives funding for new junior female team

Katamatite residents will have more opportunities to get active and play sport as coronavirus restrictions gradually ease, with the local cricket club set to improve the health of the community. Katamatite Cricket Club will receive $2180 to form...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton online shoppers boost economy during COVID-19 pandemic

Greater Shepparton online shoppers have helped provide a big boost to the online economy. Recent analysis from Deloitte Access Economics have found at the height of the COVID-19 crisis Australia Post powered an estimated $2.4 billion extra into the...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire