‘No limit’ in AFL for in-form Blues: Jones

By AAP Newswire

Carlton celebrate - AAP

Carlton defender Liam Jones says there's "no limit" on what the Blues can achieve after jumping into the AFL top eight for the first time since 2013.

The Blues delivered arguably their best performance of the season on Sunday with a 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

The victory squared Carlton's win-loss ledger at 3-3 and propelled them into eighth spot.

"I didn't actually know until this morning that we're in the eight," Jones told reporters on Monday.

"Obviously it's good but we're still very early in the season.

"I think the thing that we're focused on is ... game by game and we've seen that in every game this year we've been in it, and with little lapses probably fallen away in a couple.

"But we just want to bring consistency and improvement every week and we've seen that if we bring our best we can compete with any team.

"So that's the main thing we're focused on and we're really excited about that."

Carlton's victory was particularly impressive given co-captain Patrick Cripps was limited by a shoulder injury - though a seven-day break should allow the midfield star time to recover to face league leaders Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday.

The Blues won at Geelong and handed Essendon their only defeat so far this season - and weren't blown out of the water in any of their three losses.

"(Sunday's win) definitely does (set a standard); the Bulldogs are such a great team and they were in really good form," Jones said.

"I think it's showed the depth that we've got with Matthew Kennedy coming in and playing such a great role and you've got so many players like Marc Pittonet again in the ruck; I could name so many players.

"But I think if everyone just does their job and everyone brings great energy and pressure, there's no limit really.

"We're really excited about what we can do."

