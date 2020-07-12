AAP AFL

Saint Ben Long sent to the AFL tribunal

By AAP Newswire

Ben Long - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda's Ben Long could be facing a month-long suspension after his bump on Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy was referred straight to the AFL tribunal.

Darcy was bending over a loose ball when he copped a fierce hip-and-shoulder from Long in Fremantle's six-point win on Saturday.

The Fremantle big man was concussed by the hit and is no certainty to play in next Sunday's western derby against West Coast.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, and will now be judged by the AFL Tribunal.

North Melbourne great David King has urged the AFL to make a stand by banning Long for four matches.

Essendon star Dylan Shiel was offered a two-match ban for his head-high bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor.

Port Adelaide veteran Brad Ebert also faces a nervous wait after being reported for his head-high bump on GWS midfielder Harry Perryman on Sunday.

Ebert ran at full speed before collecting Perryman, but the damage wasn't nearly as bad as to what Darcy suffered.

St Kilda's Rowan Marshall was offered a $1000 fine for striking Nathan Wilson, while Adelaide midfielder Brad Crouch copped a $500 fine for misconduct against Eagles ruckman Nic Naitanui.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Oceanex starts build-up to Melbourne Cup

Co-trainer Michael Kent Jr says Oceanex has come back to training at Caulfield a rounder and stronger mare in the build-up to the Melbourne Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bell chasing Everest start for Jungle Edge

Mick Bell is throwing his hat into the ring for an Everest start for Jungle Edge after the evergreen sprinter won the Sir John Monash Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Harlech arrives in Melbourne for spring

New Zealand Group Two winner Harlech has arrived in Melbourne, with trainer Mike Moroney to aim the rising four-year-old at some spring features in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hubs, camp not behind Crows’ woes: O’Brien

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O’Brien is ruling out hubs and the controversial 2018 pre-season camp as any factors in his club’s winless start to this AFL season.

AAP Newswire