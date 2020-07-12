AAP AFL

AFL’s early risers struggle to shine

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide Power AFL players. - AAP

1 of 1

For a match between this year's ladder leaders and last year's grand finalists, Port Adelaide against Greater Western Sydney was hardly an AFL classic.

The Sunday afternoon clash at Metricon Stadium was a scrappy affair with quality at a premium as the Power used a fourth-quarter surge to claim a 9.9 (63) to 6.10 (46) win over the Giants.

Neither team could get a stranglehold on a match where there were 132 turnovers.

The explanation for the sloppy football may well lie in the team's schedules for the match, with both sides travelling interstate in the hours before the 1.05pm first bounce.

"At 4:30am when the alarm went off it was a different approach but ... our club embraced it the whole way," Power coach Ken Hinkley said.

"We've been prepared to say (that we will play) anytime, this morning was literally anytime.

"We got up basically in the middle of night to play a game and GWS did the same.

"People watching the game have got to understand some of the challenges that players are facing."

While the Giants will head back to Sydney and enjoy a home game against Brisbane next weekend, Port will have their fifth consecutive fixture in Queensland when they take on Carlton at the Gabba.

Hinkley has no issue with the run of games away from Adelaide, knowing Port's sacrifice will be repaid later in the campaign.

"We'll get our turn. We'll play our role in the front half of the season and I'm sure we'll get our opportunity in the back half to be at home," he said.

"When we get back to Adelaide to play some games our fans will be busting to get there."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Oceanex starts build-up to Melbourne Cup

Co-trainer Michael Kent Jr says Oceanex has come back to training at Caulfield a rounder and stronger mare in the build-up to the Melbourne Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bell chasing Everest start for Jungle Edge

Mick Bell is throwing his hat into the ring for an Everest start for Jungle Edge after the evergreen sprinter won the Sir John Monash Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Harlech arrives in Melbourne for spring

New Zealand Group Two winner Harlech has arrived in Melbourne, with trainer Mike Moroney to aim the rising four-year-old at some spring features in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hubs, camp not behind Crows’ woes: O’Brien

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O’Brien is ruling out hubs and the controversial 2018 pre-season camp as any factors in his club’s winless start to this AFL season.

AAP Newswire