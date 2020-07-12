Swans skipper Kennedy out with knee injury

Sydney co-captain Josh Kennedy faces a stint on the AFL sidelines after suffering a strained medial ligament in his left knee.

Kennedy was hurt during the opening minutes of the Swans' round-six clash with Richmond at the Gabba on Sunday and limped off the field.

Swans football manager Charlie Gardiner confirmed the damage and said Kennedy would take no further part in the match.

Gardiner also said Sydney star Isaac Heeney had "tweaked" an ankle but would be fine to continue.

The Tigers led by 12 points at quarter-time.

Sydney's tough start began with a contentious deliberate rushed behind call against Callum Mills, who was pushed over the goal line by Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt.

Mills was penalised anyway and Riewoldt kicked the first of three Tigers goals in the first term from the resulting free kick.