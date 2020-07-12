AAP AFL

Aliir out in late change for Swans

By AAP Newswire

Sydney have brought in Robbie Fox as a late replacement for Aliir Aliir ahead of the AFL clash with Richmond at the Gabba on Sunday.

Fox, who has played two matches this season, is capable of playing at either end of the ground and will offer support to Hayden McLean in a makeshift ruck division against the Tigers' Ivan Soldo.

Despite missing a string of key talls, assistant coach John Blakey said the Swans needed Aliir to rekindle his form in reserves scratch matches.

"Aliir has just struggled with a bit of form and we just want to get him back to his very best form," Blakey said.

"We obviously face a few issues with our height both down back and in the ruck but we think that we can manage that."

Sydney duo Chad Warner and Dylan Stephens will make their debuts against Richmond, who start as warm favourites.

