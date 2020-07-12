COVID taunt on McKenna stupid: Goddard

Former St Kilda star Brendon Goddard has labelled Luke McDonald's coronavirus taunt as stupid, but Kane Cornes doesn't think the North Melbourne defender will cop a sanction.

McDonald mocked Essendon defender Conor McKenna over his recent COVID-19 scare during the Bombers' 14-point AFL win over the Kangaroos on Saturday night.

During a bit of push and shove between Essendon and Kangaroos players at the end of the first quarter, McDonald turned towards McKenna before theatrically covering his face.

His action seemingly referenced McKenna's positive coronavirus result that forced the postponement of the round three clash between Essendon and Melbourne.

Goddard doesn't have an issue with sledging, but he felt any coronavirus-related taunts were going too far.

"What is he trying to sledge a bloke for potentially testing positive for a virus?" Goddard told ABC Grandstand.

"It's a bit of a dig at Luke and questioning his intelligence but it's kind of stupid in my opinion.

"I always thought a good sledge is one with a little bit of wit and whatever. But to pot a bloke about potentially having a virus ... in today's climate?"

Port Adelaide great Cornes said he felt "uneasy" watching the vision, and believed the AFL would issue McDonald a 'please explain'.

"I don't reckon it's a good look," Cornes told The Round So Far podcast.

"It's not dissimilar to when Sam Mitchell made the injection motion towards Essendon players some years ago.

"I don't expect a sanction, but I would be a little bit embarrassed if I was Luke McDonald watching that vision back."