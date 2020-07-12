AAP AFL

Bomber McKenna breaks finger: Report

By AAP Newswire

Conor McKenna is set for another frustrating stint on the sidelines after scans reportedly confirmed the Essendon defender broke a finger during his AFL comeback.

McKenna suffered the injury during Saturday night's 14-point win over North Melbourne - a game in which he was sledged over his recent COVID-19 scare.

According to the AFL website, the 23-year-old might need surgery to fix the fracture.

McKenna was playing his first game since testing positive to coronavirus last month - a scare that forced the postponement of Essendon's round three clash with Melbourne.

North Melbourne's Luke McDonald seemingly taunted McKenna about that scare when the pair came together on Saturday night.

During a bit of push and shove between Essendon and Kangaroos players at the end of the first quarter, McDonald turned towards McKenna before theatrically covering his face.

Former St Kilda star Brendon Goddard doesn't have an issue with sledging, but he felt any coronavirus-related taunts were going too far.

"What is he trying to sledge a bloke for potentially testing positive for a virus?" Goddard told ABC Grandstand.

"It's a bit of a dig at Luke and questioning his intelligence but it's kind of stupid in my opinion.

"I always thought a good sledge is one with a little bit of wit and whatever. But to pot a bloke about potentially having a virus ... in today's climate?"

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes said he felt "uneasy" watching the vision, and believed the AFL would issue McDonald a 'please explain'.

"I don't reckon it's a good look," Cornes told The Round So Far podcast.

"It's not dissimilar to when Sam Mitchell made the injection motion towards Essendon players some years ago.

"I don't expect a sanction, but I would be a little bit embarrassed if I was Luke McDonald watching that vision back."

