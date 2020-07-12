AAP AFL

Hawks AFL ace Patton to miss a month

By AAP Newswire

Hawthorn's Jonathon Patton - AAP

Hawthorn forward Jonathon Patton is set to spend the next four weeks of the AFL season on the sidelines with the injury that brought him to tears on Friday night.

Patton tore his right hamstring while lunging for a mark during the first quarter of his team's 32-point loss to Collingwood.

The 27-year-old has endured a wretched run of injuries during his 93-game career, including three knee reconstructions.

Patton missed two matches prior to round six after spilling oil on his foot while cooking, with the burn later becoming infected.

He was visibly distressed while on the bench after his latest setback and Hawthorn are rallying around him.

"Obviously this news is really disappointing for Jon and the club," the club's football operations manager Graham Wright said.

"His frustration and emotion was evident on Friday night so you can see how much this means to him.

"The positive news is that we should see Jon back on the park in a month and he'll undertake his recovery with the support of the club, as we continue in the hub environment."

Patton, the No.1 pick at the 2011 national draft, crossed from GWS to Hawthorn during the off-season in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

