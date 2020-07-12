Bombers’ veteran hits form at right time

AAP AFL

The big question for Essendon heading into Saturday's AFL match against North Melbourne was where the goals were going to come from.

With Jake Stringer (ankle) missing and Joe Daniher also sidelined the Bombers' forward options looked skinny before facing the Kangaroos on the Gold Coast.

So it was a fitting time for David Zaharakis to put on his best display of 2020 after a tough start to the season.

The veteran kicked three goals in the 14-point win from 20 disposals including a sensational snap in the third quarter as the Bombers moved into the top four with a game in hand.

None was more pleased for the 30-year-old than coach John Worsfold who said Zaharakis's struggles are mainly due to both he and the team coming to terms with a new playing style.

"He's been playing a role that's a little bit new for him and for some of the way we play it's a little bit of a new role as well," Worsfold said.

"We're just trying to put all that together and that's why we've said a few times over the last month or so that a lot of the stuff we're doing is a little bit of a change on what we've done in the past and we're just going to stick at it.

"Keep believing in it, and getting better at it.

"He's been playing a key role for us, without getting much of the footy ... he got his reward, it's his turn."

Essendon's win was a successful start to their Queensland hub experience but the team will now move in to a different hotel on the Gold Coast with the departure of West Coast and Fremantle.

Worsfold said the upheaval was just another challenge to deal with during a year of curveballs.

"A change is as good as a holiday they say," the Bombers coach said.

"Anyway we're off tomorrow (Sunday) and we're playing Friday night.

"It's a short turnaround for us so we've got work to do so."

