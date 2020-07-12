AAP AFL

Roos coach confident Brown can find form

North Melbourne coach Rhyse Shaw believes it's just a matter of time before effort turns into reward for struggling forward Ben Brown.

The spearhead's AFL woes continued against Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, as Brown was restricted to just one goal from eight touches in the 14-point loss.

After a career-high 64 goal season last year, Brown has now managed seven goals from six games this year.

His form drop has also coincided with the Kangaroos slipping to four straight defeats after back-to-back wins to start the season.

Shaw isn't too concerned though, believing Brown's struggles are replicated across the squad and a reversal of fortune is not far off.

"We're doing a lot of work and (Saturday) was a really good example of that, but we're just not getting the reward yet," Shaw said.

"If we continue to do that, we'll get those rewards, as we go.

"And I was really pleased with the guys' efforts again and Brownie in particular, again, competed, tried really hard but we just didn't get the result."

North suffered a setback before the match with Jed Anderson ruled out due to a quad injury.

Shaw said it was too early to tell at this stage if Anderson or Jack Ziebell (hamstring) would be available for next Saturday's match against premiers Richmond on the Gold Coast.

"It's one of those seasons that something's popping up every now and then and we seem to be on the end of it a bit at the moment so we'll just wait and see with those blokes," he said.

