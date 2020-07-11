Rory Sloane injury adds to Crows’ AFL woes

Adelaide might be without the services of captain Rory Sloane as they head home from their Queensland AFL stint, winless on the back of a 33-point loss to West Coast.

The skipper played out the game on Saturday at the Gabba, kicking a goal in the final quarter of the 10.7 (67) to 5.4 (34) loss. However, he will have scans to rule out a broken hand.

Emerging forward Shane McAdam also fell awkwardly and left the field in the fourth quarter, with coach Matthew Nicks hopeful of no repeat of the nasty ankle injury which delayed this year's inevitable AFL debut.

Nicks was confident neither would be long-term issues for a side who had sunk this season to 0-6 .

"Fingers crossed on that one (McAdam) because we love what Shane brought and he's only going to get better and better," Nicks said.

"He's (Sloane) got some pain through there ... fingers crossed it's not a break because he's had a tough time for the last month (with a corked thigh), can't take a trick and seems to be running into a lot of walls."

After a wayward night last week against Fremantle, the Crows started with promise on Saturday and showed moments of intent, but were dominated early in clearances and beaten 49-24 in the inside-50 count.

"Scoring is the issue," Nicks said.

"We started well, came in with a plan, owned that game for five, 10 minutes at the start.

"We were challenging them and they adjusted slightly and, unfortunately, we were unable to adjust ours in the heat of battle."

He said the team's intensity and intent had improved on earlier efforts this season, though, in a sign of progress as they prepared for St Kilda next weekend at Adelaide Oval.

"They feel good about some of the play today," he said of the side's morale after another loss.

"We're able to move on from bringing the intent and intensity - we've just got work to do."