Pies’ debutant Kelly faces long AFL break

By AAP Newswire

Will Kelly - AAP

Collingwood youngster Will Kelly faces a lengthy stint on the AFL sidelines with scans confirming a fracture above his left elbow.

The 19-year-old son of club great Craig Kelly suffered the injury during the final quarter Magpies' 32-point win on Friday night over Hawthorn.

Kelly booted a goal with his first kick in the AFL but his game ended early when he fell awkwardly from a marking contest.

The injury will require surgery, with Kelly on Saturday returning to Melbourne, where he will consult specialists.

The incident was a sour note for Collingwood on an otherwise positive night.

"It's a tough game. It is bittersweet," coach Nathan Buckley told reporters post-match.

"He looked like he was enjoying himself and he was a part of a solid team performance."

The rest of the Magpies' travelling contingent has since flown to Perth for Thursday night's clash with fellow premiership hopefuls Geelong.

