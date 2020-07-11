AAP AFL

Toby Greene wants to be a Giant for life

By AAP Newswire

GWS Giants veteran Toby Greene - AAP

1 of 1

Mercurial GWS star Toby Greene intends being a one-club player and says he's numb to all the external chatter about his colourful AFL career.

A Giants foundation player, 26-year-old Greene will on Sunday become just the fourth Giant to rack up 150 games for the club, when he runs out against Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium ob the Gold Coast.

Greene is contracted until the end of the 2024 season, by which time he will be 31, and he wants to finish his career with GWS, who drafted him back in 2011.

"That's the plan, hopefully Jase (Giants general manager Jason McCartney) gives me a couple more years after my current contract expires, but I'll make sure I'm playing well towards the end of that," Greene said.

"I love Sydney, I love the Giants. I've got no reason to leave. I'm one of Sydney's biggest advocates."

One of the most exciting but polarising players in the competition, midfielder-turned-forward Greene is almost guaranteed to deliver a highlight reel moment in every game.

That skill level, combined with his feistiness and attracting the scrutiny of umpires and fans of opposing clubs for the occasional undisciplined act, ensures he attracts an inordinate level of external attention and chatter.

"You become numb to it I guess," Greene said.

"Maybe three or four years ago you sort of take a bit more notice and then two or three years ago you take less notice.

"By this year you've been in most situations. I've had a lot of people talk about me, that's not something I really take notice of or care too much of.

"I just worry about what I can do for myself and for the footy club and what I have to do.

"I will probably be always be one of those players that's talked about. I guess a lot of people like to watch me as well so I take that as a positive."

Prior to last week Greene had given away six free-kicks this year but not received one, prompting suggestions from some pundits he wasn't getting a fair deal from the umpires.

However, he got three in the win over Hawthorn, sparking a reaction from the Giants fans.

"I thought I was getting the Bronx cheers but I thought 'I haven't played that bad,' Greene joked.

"It (the free kick count) got played up a little bit but it's not something I ever think about."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Krone too strong in Glasshouse Handicap

The decision to race Krone for another season paid off when she won the Listed Glasshouse Handicap at the Sunshine Coast.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies down Hawks in Sydney AFL showdown

Collingwood have moved back into the AFL’s top eight with an easy 32-point win over a poor Hawthorn side in Sydney.

AAP Newswire