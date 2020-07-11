Tigers back in form for Swans AFL clash

If not their full squad, Richmond at least have their mojo back - and that's a dangerous sign for their 17 AFL rivals.

In particular Sydney, who face the reigning premiers on Sunday on neutral turf at the Gabba.

The Tigers made light work of Melbourne last week in a 27-point win which was achieved through their trademark hunger and pressure, which had otherwise been lacking since last month's season restart.

"We thought it looked more Richmond-like, the way we played," coach Damien Hardwick said.

"We were disappointed with the Hawthorn game in particular and the St Kilda (match) at various stages also.

"We've got some work to do in a couple of areas but I thought, for the vast majority, we looked good.

"We looked great in long patches, which is important moving forward."

Injuries and family concerns have forced Richmond into five changes for the first match of their coronavirus-enforced road trip.

Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Toby Nankervis and Dion Prestia (both syndesmosis) are all sidelined, while Shane Edwards and Bachar Houli have opted against travelling to the Queensland hub.

Key defender David Astbury (knee) was already out of action.

But the Tigers are no strangers to personnel issues, having overcome similar hurdles last season on their path to a second flag in three years.

"We've got strong belief in that system when we adhere to it and when we play our way," Hardwick said.

"There's some quality players going out, but it's going to provide an enormous opportunity of growth for those players coming in.

"There's some parallels (to last year's challenges), there's no doubt about that, but this is a different system once again, and a challenge we're looking forward to."

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is remarkably in line to play just six days after having surgery on a fractured hand.

Ivan Soldo is back to lead the ruck against a Sydney side who are quickly running out of tall options this season and relying on Hayden McLean and Aliir Aliir to compete at the stoppages.

The makeshift pair were dominated in the air last week by West Coast's Nic Naitanui.

The Swans are looking for their first win since round three and need greater attacking potency, having averaged just 41 points in defeats over the past fortnight to the Western Bulldogs and Eagles.