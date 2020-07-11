AAP AFL

Port brace for AFL test against Giants

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide Power AFL coach Ken Hinkley. - AAP

1 of 1

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is treating this weekend's opponent GWS as the benchmark of the AFL.

But, he says, there is nothing unusual in that.

"I worry about every team we play against," Hinkley said.

"I treat them all as benchmarks because if we don't play well, we get beat.

"There is no (single) benchmark in this competition. It's a great competition against great sides every week.

"There is so much more to play out before we start identifying who are the better teams."

Sunday's fixture on neutral Gold Coast turf at Metricon Stadium pits two clubs with genuine premiership ambition.

The Giants, last year's beaten grand finalists, sit in seventh spot with consecutive victories taking them to three wins and two losses.

The Power are ladder-leaders with four wins and a loss, that defeat coming last week against Brisbane.

Hinkley reacted to that setback by dropping stalwart Tom Rockliff and defender Riley Bonner, with Cam Sutcliffe and Ryan Burton summoned as replacements.

Burton's recall from three weeks out because of a knee injury hinges on passing a Saturday fitness test.

The Giants have made one change from the side which downed Hawthorn by 34 points last weekend, with co-captain Callan Ward returning at the expense of Tom Sheridan.

Ward was withdrawn from last week's side because of soreness.

"No doubt Callan's excited to get back out there and it's great to have him back," Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

"He's had a full week of training and he's really starting to get going with his form since his return, so we look forward to his influence in the midfield again.

"Tommy's pretty unlucky to go out, he played his role really well in last week's clash but he'll go back and play in the reserves match on Saturday to try and fight his way back into this side."

Latest articles

News

Border closure won’t stop new bridge

THE closure of the border between Victoria and NSW is unlikely to have any major impact on the construction of the twin towns’ new bridge. With stage three and four well under way on the project, processes are being put in place to make sure...

Andrew Johnston
News

MAGS students spend another week at home while Victorian schools go back

STUDENTS at Moama Anglican Grammar will join metropolitan schools in an extra week of school holidays. In a letter sent to parents and families, principal Carmel Spry confirmed the news saying they were following advice from the NSW Government...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Cohuna Aerodrome to close in September indefinitely

THE Cohuna Aerodrome will close from September until at least December this year after Gannawarra Shire Council formally advised Coliban Water they will surrender the licence. On September 11 the Cohuna Aerodrome will be closed for operations and...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they’re uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Suns anxious over Rowell AFL shoulder scan

Matt Rowell will travel to Sydney with his Gold Coast AFL teammates but will await scans on a shoulder injury suffered early in their 37-point loss to Geelong.

AAP Newswire