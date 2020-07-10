AAP AFL

Pies down poor Hawks in Sydney showdown

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood beat Hawthorn by 32 points in Sydney - AAP

Brody Mihocek has produced a career-best equalling goalkicking effort as Collingwood returned to the AFL winners list against an inept Hawthorn side, with the luckless Jon Patton making a miserable return to his old home ground

Coming off consecutive losses, and dealing with off-field distractions, the Pies kicked the first three goals and dominated a horribly out-of-sorts Hawthorn to win 8.11 (59) to 3.9 (27) at Giants Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

The inept Hawks scored just 2.1 in the first half and had only 14 points by three-quarter time.

It was the lowest score Hawthorn have kicked in coach Alastair Clarkson's lengthy tenure as coach, which stretches back to 2005.

The win lifted Collingwood six places to fourth while Hawthorn remain outside the top eight.

Mihocek bagged a four-goal haul for the eighth time in his career as Collingwood moved the ball better than they have managed in recent weeks, especially in the first half.

Luckless former Giant Patton, in his first game back at the ground he called home for eight seasons, limped off midway through the first quarter

Key forward Patton, whose career has frequently been stalled by knee problems, including three reconstructions, suffered his latest setback while sliding to take a low mark.

He was visibly upset and distraught on the bench, sparking fears he may face another lengthy stint on the sideline.

Hawthorn football boss Graham Wright, though, said it was a hamstring injury and Patton may miss just a week or two, as the Hawks slumped to a fifth loss in as many matches at this venue.

Back on the ground where they lost to GWS last week, Hawthorn moved the ball poorly as they slumped to successive defeats for the first time this season.

The Hawks were also hurt by having midfield prime mover Tom Mitchell off the ground a couple of times in the first half to have a head wound cleaned up.

The Pies, who have not been outscored in any opening quarter this season, made another fast start with their tall forwards prominent.

Mihocek booted two goals and Mason Cox and debutant Will Kelly one each.

Kelly, whose father Craig played alongside Pies coach Nathan Buckley, goaled with his first kick but appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the game.

The Hawks did not win enough ball and failed to make the most of the possession they did get, managing a paltry 11 inside-50 entries to halftime.

