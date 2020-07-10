Dockers packed but ready to roll Saints

Their suitcases are packed and their luxury items have already been trucked back home, but Fremantle have one more box to tick in their Gold Coast hub - a win over St Kilda.

The Dockers will fly back to Perth straight after Saturday's clash at Metricon Stadium, ending their month-long stint on the glitter strip.

Fremantle received a big confidence boost with their 20-point win over Adelaide last week.

But with the lure of home comforts and family time ever so close, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has been quick to remind his players they still have a job in front of them.

"We've just got to make sure that we're putting all our energy into St Kilda," Longmuir said.

"That's been our strong message to our players this week, because there is a lot of distraction packing up our rooms and all our stuff, and we're shipping off straight after the game.

"So we need to make sure we get the business done first. We want to leave here with two wins, not just one."

While Fremantle are preparing to leave their hub, St Kilda have only just started nestling into theirs after being forced to leave Melbourne in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saints defender Dougal Howard said it was important for the team not to let the change in environment halt their good recent form.

"That's probably why we're keen to be all together and keep building because we know we can be a really good side, we just need to be more consistent," Howard said.

"We've been good since the break, 3-1 is a great start to this period and we want to keep building on it, but it's definitely another big (game) this week.

"It's going to be a different environment, different ground, different team so we're looking forward to the challenge."

St Kilda have beaten the Bulldogs, Richmond, and Carlton since the restart, with their only loss coming against Collingwood.

The Saints have recalled Zak Jones for Dan Hannebery (hamstring).

Fremantle lost Griffin Logue (toe), Jesse Hogan (calf), Reece Conca (hamstring), and Sam Sturt (ankle) to injury, but welcome back skipper Nat Fyfe and defender Brennan Cox.

Former Saint Blake Acres has been named for his Fremantle debut.