AAP AFL

Crows ruck shaken, ready to be stirred

By AAP Newswire

Reilly O'Brien - AAP

1 of 1

After his public sledge of West Coast star Nic Naitanui, Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien is shaken. Now, he's preparing to be stirred.

O'Brien labelled the Eagles ruckman "lazy and unfit" in a game note he mistakenly posted on social media.

The Crows ruck soon deleted the Twitter post ahead of his duel with Naitanui in Saturday's AFL game on the Gold Coast, replacing it with an apologetic video.

"It was an honest mistake," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks told reporters on Friday.

"You could see yesterday that he was shaken up by it."

Nicks credited O'Brien for his hasty video apology.

"He made the call and put something out there to the public and probably more for Nic Nat, because he has got huge respect for Nic Naitanui," he said.

"The footy that he (Naitanui) is playing at the moment is second to none when it comes to ruck work.

"Rob, every week, he is a true professional, he goes through and takes his notes as to what he needs to do for that weekend.

"And part of being an athlete is finding weaknesses, finding areas that maybe he can expose an opposition. We don't normally tweet that out.

"He had some phone issues. It is what it is ... and now he has just got to get ready for that first centre bounce because Nic Nat will be pretty fired up."

O'Brien's blunder adds a fascinating sub-plot to Saturday's fixture between the winless Crows and 15th-placed Eagles.

Nicks will field a callow forward line with ex-captain Taylor Walker sidelined by a knee injury - only 144-gamer Tom Lynch has played more than eight AFL games in Adelaide's attack.

But Nicks said he was excited rather than concerned at the prospect of coming up against a battle-hardened Eagles defence long-renowned as among the competition's best.

"We feel like the youth is going to give us a contest and enjoy the challenge, and what bigger challenge than West Coast's backline," Nicks said.

Adelaide's forward line will feature Tyson Stengle, who has served a club-imposed four-game suspension for drink-driving, while Adelaide will unveil defender Andrew McPherson - the eighth player to debut for the Crows this season.

Latest articles

News

“Absolute sook” Taizer crowned Shepparton’s Top Dog

Shepparton has voted and the numbers speak for themselves – your 2020 Top Dog is Taizer. The American Staffordshire terrier is described as an “absolute sook” by his owner Lauren Freeling. The win has surprised Ms Freeling, who has...

Daneka Hill
News

Shepparton man bailed following alleged $250,000 arson

A man has faced court after allegedly setting fire to a home in Olympic Ave, Shepparton, while three people were asleep inside, causing $250,000 worth of damage. Liam Mitchell Brown, 23, from Shepparton, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on...

Liz Mellino
News

Former Shepparton man leads Victoria Police Air Wing

Twenty years ago Victoria Police Air Wing members used binoculars to provide tactical support to officers on the ground. Today those officers have access to the most advanced police air fleet in the world. Comprising of four aircraft, 14 pilots...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

AAP Newswire
AFL

McKenna on board for Dons’ hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon’s reserves in a practice match.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Overlooked Gibbs will get a chance: Crows

Former Carlton star Bryce Gibbs is still struggling to get a game at AFL club Adelaide, but coach Matthew Nicks says the midfielder’s chance will come in 2020.

AAP Newswire