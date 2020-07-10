Hardwick, Dangerfield want bigger benches

Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick have urged the AFL to increase the number of players on interchange benches if fixtures are crammed into a shorter time frame.

The league is scrambling to map out a plan forward amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, which has forced Victorian clubs onto interstate road trips.

Key club figures have accepted regularly playing matches off four or five-day breaks is an inevitably to keep alive the hope of completing a 153-game schedule this year.

But the planned tighter turnaround between matches has led to fears over a spike in player injury rates.

Several coaches have indicated they will need to rest players more often, placing greater importance on squad depth.

Hardwick says the stars of the game might not need to be rested if the AFL increases interchange bench limits beyond four players.

"People want to see the stars play, and we're the same," Hardwick said.

"So it might mean a reduced game time ... every three weeks, and that third week they might play 50 per cent game time or you might choose to rest them.

"At least give us that capacity to make those calls.

"The fact of the matter is we've got limited rotations, we're limited to 90. So whether it's six on the bench or eight on the bench, I'm not too sure."

Geelong star Dangerfield said more players on the bench would help alleviate the burden.

"If there was the potential that games were to be condensed and there is that increased risk to players and injury rates to increase if you play off a four-day break, then I think potentially a good move could be to increase it," Dangerfield said.

"There's still plenty to go on behind the scenes if that were to happen."

Hardwick believes the shorter breaks between games could advantage the Tigers, despite their current injury woes.

"The depth of our squad I think gives us an enormous leg up," Hardwick said.

The AFL initially indicated Victorian clubs would spend a maximum of 32 days outside the state.

That period could now be extended, with Victoria's coronavirus situation still worsening, but Dangerfield said the AFLPA had not yet been given an indication either way.

Meanwhile, rival states are staking claims to host the grand final if Victoria is still unable to have crowds at matches when the finals roll around.

"It's a fair way away, so a lot can change, but certainly as a player you want to play it where you can play in front of a decent crowd," Dangerfield said.