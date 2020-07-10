AAP AFL

Cats upbeat about hamstrung Duncan, Narkle

Geelong coach Chris Scott is upbeat Mitch Duncan and Quinton Narkle both suffered minor hamstring injuries in the AFL club's 27-point win over Brisbane.

The Cats played with two fit men on the bench during the final three quarters at the SCG, with Duncan and Narkle both hurt in the early stages of the contest.

Duncan and Narkle will undergo scans, but Scott expects the hamstrung duo will travel with the squad to Perth on Saturday.

"I don't know whether this is a positive or not, but they were both issues where they were either pushed or really stretching," coach Chris Scott said.

"It wasn't just your standard hammy, when you are running and it came out of nowhere.

"The initial feedback is that they were quite minor."

Duncan was put through his paces at quarter-time before club medicos decided to put a line through his name.

"Duncan was assessed for a long time and there was the real possibility he could come back, so that's a good sign," Scott said.

Meanwhile, Lions hard nut Mitch Robinson (corked quad) was unable to return to the field after limping off in the third quarter.

Cameron Rayner (knee) and Hugh McCluggage (shoulder) were also hurt during the loss, but both played out the rest of the game.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan hoped a nine-day turnaround would play in the trio's favour as the Lions prepare for another big test against GWS.

"Hugh was able to play out the game, we'll see how he is tomorrow," Fagan said.

