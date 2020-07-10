AAP AFL

No gripes about AFL unknown: coaches

By AAP Newswire

Scott - AAP

1 of 1

Coaches are adopting pragmatic approaches as the AFL prepares to unveil another fixture recast set to include four-day breaks between games.

A batch of coaches are describing the expected condensed schedule as just another challenge in a coronavirus-impacted season.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says clubs face the prospect of playing six games in a five-week span.

"There is obviously discussion going on about what is possible," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

"Obviously you have got to make sure you don't have injuries and looking at what can be done with the fixture and broadcasters.

"And there's a huge logistical challenge of actually getting the games away given who has played who and who is where.

"We are looking at, if we can, (clubs) playing certainly more than one game a week ... whether we can do that and how that works is being worked on at the moment,

"Seven (games) in five (weeks)? Maybe not, six in five is certainly a possibility."

Coaches at Adelaide, Port Adelaide and Carlton on Friday added acceptance to that prospect to mentors at Geelong and Brisbane.

"We actually designed our training program for players to be able to back-up five days apart and do solid sessions," Carlton coach David Teague said.

"We will do whatever we need to do to help the AFL continue ... if that's what's required, then I think we're ready to go."

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley concurred.

"Whatever the challenges are this year, we're happy to have a go at them," Hinkley said.

"And you're hearing that across the competition now, the acceptance of what the challenges are."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks said a four-day recovery between games would be tough but added: "They're the challenges. Bring them on."

Brisbane boss Chris Fagan and his Geelong counterpart Chris Scott also said respective clubs were ready to do whatever it takes to keep the season rolling.

Scott, whose team will soon travel to Perth after defeating the Lions in Sydney on Thursday night, said uncertainty about a returning-home date was difficult for those with young families.

But "the alternative is worse", he said.

"We're keeping people's livelihoods going," Scott said.

"If any of us were given the opportunity to just go back to Victoria and lose our jobs, we wouldn't take it.

"If this is a small price we have to pay, that's okay.

"We tend to be really myopic in our thinking as coaches and footy clubs - what's best for us ... but I think we should walk a mile in their (administrators) shoes."

Brisbane's Fagan dismissed a five-day turnaround as a factor in his team's loss on Thursday night, saying the Lions would, if asked, embrace more short breaks.

"I'm not going to complain about that at all," he said.

"You always hope it doesn't lead to a massive increase in injury but the AFL is between a rock and a hard place.

"This year is just one of those years when we all have to do whatever has to be done. Cop it on the chin."

Latest articles

Sport

GCJFL still unsure of start date

GOULBURN Campaspe Junior Football League has announced it will run a season, although it is yet to confirm a starting date. The league is now in discussions with its 12 affiliated clubs to establish how many teams will be competing, with a deadline...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 for season start

THE Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18 and 19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under 10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to...

Brayden May
Sport

Pressure growing on regional clubs

A REGIONAL Sport Victoria study has profiled the concerns of sporting groups as they exit the COVID-19 shutdown, with the organisation calling for the community to bind together to get things back on track. After speaking with approximately 400 of...

Kyabram Free Press

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Overlooked Gibbs will get a chance: Crows

Former Carlton star Bryce Gibbs is still struggling to get a game at AFL club Adelaide, but coach Matthew Nicks says the midfielder’s chance will come in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

McKenna on board for Dons’ hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon’s reserves in a practice match.

AAP Newswire