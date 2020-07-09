Howard St Kilda’s new AFL ‘golden fist’

Dougal Howard has gone from a Port Adelaide swing-man to St Kilda's new "golden fist".

Struggling to find a permanent role in the Power's back-six, the 24-year-old's off-season switch to Moorabbin is already reaping rewards - for Howard and the Saints.

Apart from a poor first-half against Collingwood in round-three, St Kilda's team-orientated defence has been strangling the opposition's scoring potential.

Howard has quickly taken the mantle as the Saints' best spoiler - and one of the best in the AFL.

He's punched the ball 32 times this season to sit behind only established defenders Harris Andrews (Brisbane), Tom Barrass (West Coast), Liam Jones (Carlton) and Tom Jonas (Port).

Late St Kilda legend Danny Frawley liked to praise the AFL's top spoilers with a "golden fist" trophy and Howard is certainly worthy of that.

Howard is relishing the opportunity in the Saints' back-line alongside Jake Carlisle, Callum Wilkie and Ben Paton.

This time last year, he was attempting to keep his spot in Port Adelaide's forward line.

"I'm really happy with my decision (to join St Kilda)," Howard said.

"To be playing with the boys in the back-line the way it's been going, I think we're building a really good connection there with the rest of the team.

"I'm really getting along well with (Wilkie, Carlisle and Paton), guys I didn't really know a heap about before, and now we're all playing together and becoming good mates."

St Kilda will start warm favourites to defeat Fremantle at Metricon Stadium on Saturday and cement their spot in the top-four.

Howard said coach Brett Ratten had been able to create a positive environment and St Kilda were enjoying spending time in their Noosa quarantine hub.

"(Ratten) was one of the main reasons why I moved over," he said.

"From the moment we met, his passion and energy (shone through).

"Talking to most of the other boys, they thought the same thing."