Brisbane’s Zorko returns to AFL action

By AAP Newswire

Dayne Zorko - AAP

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko will return from injury in Thursday night's AFL fixture against a Geelong side missing Jack Steven.

Zorko has overcome achilles soreness and related calf issues which have restricted him to three games this season.

The Lions' skipper missed last weekend's win against Port Adelaide but coach Chris Fagan is adamant there's no risk in his return to play the Cats, who have rested Steven from the SCG encounter.

"He has had a good training block over the last week," Fagan told reporters on Wednesday.

"The problem that he had is fixed, it was a plantaris problem and that fully ruptured so the problem is gone.

"Like all of our players, we'll monitor his progress and make sure that every week that we play, if it (the schedule) becomes compressed, that we put out 22 players that are the best and ready to go."

The second-placed Lions, who have four wins and just one loss this season, have summoned Zorko to replaced injured midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who will miss at least two games because of a calf strain.

Geelong, sitting in third spot with three wins and two losses, said Steven's exclusion was a result of being managed, with Sam Simpson returning to the line-up.

The 22-year-old Simpson hasn't featured at AFL level since round 17 in 2018.

Teams for the remainder of round six will be announced on Thursday night.

