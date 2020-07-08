AAP AFL

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane face arguably their sternest test on Thursday night when they tackle Geelong at the SCG, having been anointed genuine AFL premiership contenders by Leigh Matthews.

The Lions' clinical 37-point win over ladder-leading Port Adelaide had the AFL talking, not least the man who coached the club to three-successive premierships from 2001.

Matthews declared on 3AW that Brisbane could be regarded as "a genuine premiership contender" for the first time since their golden era, noting they'd clearly improved since a 2019 'straight-sets' finals exit.

The Cats have also been singing their opposition's praises with gusto.

Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins declared on match eve the Lions were "the best side in the competition", while coach Chris Scott suggested if "they're not the benchmark right at the moment, they're pretty close".

Lions coach Chris Fagan, preparing to travel interstate for the first time since the season resumed after its COVID-19 shutdown, was keen to downplay the hype.

"We've played five games this year. Who knows who the best teams are?" Fagan said.

"We're getting talked up this week because we beat Port Adelaide, who were getting talked up last week.

"I'm sure the mantle of the best team in the competition will be handed out to a few different teams as we progress through the season.

"We know it's going to be a big test ... we've got a lot of respect for Geelong; they're a club we look up to and want to be like."

Fagan confirmed captain Dayne Zorko would return from a calf injury in Sydney, setting the stage for a star-studded midfield battle.

The sides put on an epic last year, when a last-gasp spectacular mark and goal from former Cat Lincoln McCarthy helped Brisbane to get home by one point.

The showdown between in-form powerhouse forward Hawkins and young defender Harris Andrews, who blanketed Port star Charlie Dixon last week, should also be enthralling.

"He's a gun - a youngish player who is really mature," Hawkins said.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for me. I always look forward to playing on really good defenders."

Andrews, like his team, has received a stack of recent plaudits.

Luke Hodge, who won four flags with Hawthorn before playing two seasons with the Lions, described the 23-year-old as "close to the best defender I've played with".

"I'm surprised I haven't (received a call from Josh Gibson); I'm surprised Brian Lake hasn't called as well," Fagan said.

"It's nice of Hodgey to say that. Harris is a really improved player.

"He'll spend some time on Hawkins, who is a very, very good player.

"We can't just leave it to Harris versus Hawkins, and easy balls coming in - that's pretty tough to defend."

