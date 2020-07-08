No football in Victoria, but golf allowed

The VFL season has been abandoned as Melburnians brace for a six-week COVID-19 lockdown, while golfers will still be able to tee off on Victorian fairways.

Plans for a modified state league competition have been scrapped, and all of Victoria's AFL teams have already flown out from Melbourne this week due to the state's worsening coronavirus situation.

An eight-team VFL season - without AFL reserves sides - was due to kick off on August 1, but the seven-round season is now out of the question.

"We explored many scenarios as to how we could still proceed with a condensed season in a non-traditional format," AFL's state league competitions boss Tristan Salter said.

"Ultimately it provided too great a challenge for all involved."

Apart from the VFL, the ban on community sport within the lockdown areas means all suburban football leagues in Melbourne cannot proceed.

Victoria's professional soccer clubs Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United remain stranded as they attempt to leave the state ahead of the A-League season's resumption.

Plans to fly to Canberra fell through for the second consecutive night on Tuesday and now await the NSW government's call on exemptions to arrive in Sydney.

While professional sport is off the table in Victoria indefinitely and AFL clubs interstate for at least five weeks, the state won't be a complete sporting wasteland.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews confirmed golfers won't be banned from playing when the metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire lockdowns come into effect at midnight on Wednesday night.

During Victoria's first lockdown of the pandemic, the closure of golf courses riled many regular active participants.

"It's not an invitation to play 36 holes of golf every day. It's in the context daily exercise because we want people to be able to get fresh air and do those things safely," he said on Wednesday.

"There are many other examples as well that we think are low enough risk that that risk can be managed."

Clubhouses need to shut and groups will be limited to two people.

Golf, boating, fishing, tennis, surfing and range shooting are allowed, but again only with one other person or family members.

Swimming pools are among the facilities that will be closed.