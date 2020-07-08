Tiger uneasy about hubs after virus spike

Richmond premiership star Jack Riewoldt admits he has second-guessed his decision to enter an AFL hub in Queensland after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews ordered Melbourne into a six-week coronavirus lockdown.

Victoria's 10 AFL teams were sent scrambling out of the state on Sunday and Monday as border restrictions were tightened in response to the COVID-19 spike.

League boss Gillon McLachlan had promised teams would spend a maximum of 32 days away before returning home, but that decision is being revisited following Tuesday's escalation of the coronavirus crisis in Melbourne.

If the teams were to return by the promised time frame, Melbourne would still be in lockdown, which would throw up a major roadblock for the AFL as it looks to get a shortened 17-round season away before the end of October.

Riewoldt's teammates Bachar Houli and Shane Edwards chose not to travel with the team to their Gold Coast hub for family reasons even before the situation in Victoria worsened.

Riewoldt was left 'pretty flat' by the events of Tuesday and admitted it made him revisit the tough decision to leave young daughter Poppy and wife Carly at home.

"I won't lie ... I probably have second-guessed a little bit coming up here," Riewoldt said on Fox Footy's AFL360.

"Leaving was really tough.

"Obviously with Poppy only being very young and Carly just leaving her at home and knowing what she has to go through by herself, basically being a single parent, there's certainly a weight on my shoulders about that.

"But it's the decision that we came to together."

Despite their efforts to keep the season going, AFL players have come under fire in some quarters for a perceived reluctance to go on the road for longer than they would usually be accustomed to.

The comparison to months-long cricket tours has been common, but the sudden requirement to spend a long period away from family has been jarring for many players.

"I cried like a baby," Riewoldt said of farewelling his family.

"Which, unashamedly, is the one thing that I'm going to struggle with more than anything else.

"I think over the whole period here, I'll constantly ask myself 'Why am I here? What am I actually doing leaving my young family to come up here and play a game?'.

"But the club has given me so much over my career that I'm truly indebted to them and that's why I'm here doing my bit for my football club, whilst trying to do my bit for my family too."